Cooler and Less Humid on Thursday

Rain Chances Increase Late in the Day Far Western Portions
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Thursday: Sun with increasing cloudiness from the west, cooler and less humid

Highs: from about 70 along Lake Superior over the north-central U.P., mainly in the 70s elsewhere

Friday: Cloudy, good chance of some showers

Highs: 60s to near 70, warmest southwest along the Wisconsin line

Saturday: Warmer and more humid, chance of showers early east, chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening over western portions

Highs: mid to upper 70s east, low to mid 80s west

Sunday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm and humid

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Plan on cooler and less humid weather to begin the new week.  Current indications are that near average temperatures should prevail for much of the next week with little in the way of rain.

