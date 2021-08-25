Cooler and Less Humid on Thursday
Rain Chances Increase Late in the Day Far Western Portions
Thursday: Sun with increasing cloudiness from the west, cooler and less humid
Highs: from about 70 along Lake Superior over the north-central U.P., mainly in the 70s elsewhere
Friday: Cloudy, good chance of some showers
Highs: 60s to near 70, warmest southwest along the Wisconsin line
Saturday: Warmer and more humid, chance of showers early east, chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening over western portions
Highs: mid to upper 70s east, low to mid 80s west
Sunday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm and humid
Highs: near 80 into the 80s
Plan on cooler and less humid weather to begin the new week. Current indications are that near average temperatures should prevail for much of the next week with little in the way of rain.
