Brewers rally to sink Reds

Narvaez with key double
(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Omar Narvaez hit a tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning, Kolten Wong added a two-run homer in the eighth and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 7-4. Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames exited early with a leg injury, but the first-place Brewers won the opener of a three-game series between the top two teams in the NL Central. They increased their lead to 8 1/2 games over Cincinnati, which began the night a game ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card. Hunter Strickland pitched a scoreless inning in relief of starter Corbin Burnes to help Milwaukee win for the 11th time in 14 games. Josh Hader earned his 27th save in 28 chances.

