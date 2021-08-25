Advertisement

Blossom Bird Bubble Tea set to open in Downtown Marquette

The tea shop plans to open this Friday on Third Street.
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea
(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf and Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new tea shop is popping up in downtown Marquette, offering a unique type of cold drink.

Blossom Bird Bubble Tea plans to open its doors this Friday. Bubble tea is a mix of milk-tea or iced tea with Boba - which are tiny, chewy pearls made from tapioca.

The shop offers a variety of customized flavors, from fruity to floral.

The owners, Daniel and Kaila Ball, say they want to bring the “bubble tea experience” to Marquette.

“It’s a desert drink,” says Daniel Ball. “The cool thing is, the toppings, the Boba, it adds a different dimension. So, as you’re drinking the drink, you’re also getting a chewy consistency. It’s a drink that you chew at the same time that you drink it.”

Blossom Bubble Tea will also offer some baked goods. Right now, macaroons are in stock.

The tea shop is open Tuesday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It’s located on 128 N. Third Street in Marquette.

