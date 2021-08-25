Blood donations critically needed in Upper Michigan
All blood type donations are needed.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blood donations are needed in Upper Michigan Wednesday. The UP Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for all blood types.
The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, and Iron Mountain and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 UP hospitals. Please visit the blood center’s Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations. For hours and scheduling:
- Marquette: 906-449-1450
- Hancock: 906-483-1392
- Escanaba: 906-786-8420
“Donate Local. Keep your blood in the U.P. donate with the U.P. Regional Blood Center.” the center said in a release.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.