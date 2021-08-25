A Bell Family Medicine Physician talks about back to school health, sports physicals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Christopher Smith, a physician for Bell reminds athletes and parents to make sure they have an appointment for their sports physicals scheduled.

He also said that with the changing pandemic, to make sure you aren’t delaying your care, and see a doctor for regular check-ups.

For more information on UP Health System Bell click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.