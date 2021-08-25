Advertisement

Back To School and Beyond Part 2: Woodland Elementary students excited for the academic year

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -For the Pipp family, elementary school has been a whirlwind.

Cecelia Pipp, a second grade student at Woodland Elementary, has yet to experience a full school year in her academic career without coronavirus precautions, but she says she is still getting into the school spirit.

“We went shopping in Escanaba to get our first day of school outfits,” explained Cecelia.

Her mother, Amber, says along with those outfits, her kids will be wearing masks at least for the first few weeks.

“I’m feeling pretty good about it, of course I’m a little nervous because of the unexpected. You just never know exactly how it’s going to go, but I think it’s great for them to get back into the routine again,” explained Amber.

To make that routine a bit easier, Cohen, Cecelia’s older brother, is right by her side.

“He walks me into my classroom on the first day of school,” said Cecelia.

Cohen, a fourth grade student at Woodland says he can’t wait to sit at a desk after being online for much of last year.

“I can’t wait to meet my teacher and meet my classmates and seeing my friends and learning new things,” he said.

Along with those new ideas, comes different precautions. Masks are not required for students or staff in Breitung Township Schools, but recommended, even with covid vaccines not being allowed for kids under the age of 11.

Pipp says no matter the mandates, she just wants her kids to continue have a safe year.

“I hope that they have a successful year, whatever that may be, I want the kids to be safe, I think that’s the most important thing; safe and healthy however we get there,” said Amber

