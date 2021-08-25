Army veteran who served in Afghanistan reacts to removal of US troops

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Upper Michigan, veterans are reacting to the ongoing removal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Jason Wallner, a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Afghanistan, says the Afghani people he encountered while overseas were great to work with. Wallner spent a year serving in Afghanistan.

He says the mission overseas was to help the Afghani people learn how to better operate their country.

“One of the things that we talked about, when we were over there, and the mission that we had working with our Afghan partners, in order to create better stability and train them for taking over operations in their own country. We had a phrase called ‘shona ba shona.’ It meant working shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan partners. My heart goes out to the Afghan people at this time. They are great people, wonderful to work with.”

The U.P. vet said he knows this situation is tough, but being there for the Afghani people and vets back home is important.

“And I want, I wanted to pass the message, to reach out to your comrades, from all generations, from all services, and check in on them. There’s resources and services out there available for them. And just take this opportunity for that conversation.”

He says any veterans who would like to reach out for help, or a conversation, can also contact the National Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

