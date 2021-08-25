Advertisement

Army veteran who served in Afghanistan reacts to removal of US troops

The U.P. vet said he knows this situation is tough, but being there for the Afghani people and vets back home is important.
FILE. A photo of U.S. troops and residents in Afghanistan.
FILE. A photo of U.S. troops and residents in Afghanistan.(NBC/WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Upper Michigan, veterans are reacting to the ongoing removal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Jason Wallner, a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Afghanistan, says the Afghani people he encountered while overseas were great to work with. Wallner spent a year serving in Afghanistan.

He says the mission overseas was to help the Afghani people learn how to better operate their country.

“One of the things that we talked about, when we were over there, and the mission that we had working with our Afghan partners, in order to create better stability and train them for taking over operations in their own country. We had a phrase called ‘shona ba shona.’ It meant working shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan partners. My heart goes out to the Afghan people at this time. They are great people, wonderful to work with.”

The U.P. vet said he knows this situation is tough, but being there for the Afghani people and vets back home is important.

“And I want, I wanted to pass the message, to reach out to your comrades, from all generations, from all services, and check in on them. There’s resources and services out there available for them. And just take this opportunity for that conversation.”

He says any veterans who would like to reach out for help, or a conversation, can also contact the National Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Looking down a hall way at one of the Marquette Area Public Schools' buildings.
MAPS listens to feedback from parents about mask recommendations
Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme

Latest News

(LMAS District Health Department logo)
LMAS District Health Department: Use health safety measures to slow spread of COVID
Houghton and Hancock will both be filled with residents supporting local business on September 4.
Houghton/Hancock ‘Community Night Out’ gets more exciting
Pictures of the vandalized memorial at Marinette's Red Arrow Park.
Marinette Police seeking information on vandalized memorial at Red Arrow Park
WANTED: 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted in relation to the armed robbery at Tom and...
UDPATE: Armed robbery suspect in Florence County arrested