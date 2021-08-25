Advertisement

Annual concert series returns to the U.P.

This series is named “Watershed Moment”
The dance represents the sacred value of Eagles in Native American cultures
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Eagle Dance is one of the many rituals that will be performed during the 7th annual Beethoven and Banjos concert series, led by Iron County native Evan Premo. The cross-genre event invites collaboration.

“Aeolus quartet will be playing music with Laurel Premo, and with me, and we’re going to be doing some music on our own, and then we’re going to be doing collaborations with the dancers from Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company. Then they’ll be doing some of their own dances,” said Evan Premo, Artistic Director.

The dances performed are stories of Native American rituals. The dancers take extreme pride in their heritage, which includes wearing an eagle feather on the top of their heads to honor the bird. For one storyteller, the show is about breaking down barriers.

“I’ve been stereotyped for too long, and it’s time to share my story with people to say I am not this TV Indian, I am not this fairytale Indian, but I am here,” said Ronnie Preston, Native American Storyteller.

One common misunderstanding is calling their traditional outfits costumes, and Preston says this is not accurate.

“Today is not Halloween. Today I am not dressing up to be indigenous, I am indigenous,” Preston said.

The group wants the audience to leave having learned something new about Native American culture. The shows are Thursday evening at 7 p.m. ET in Marquette’s Lower Harbor Park, Saturday evening at 7 p.m. CT at the Crystal Theatre, and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET at the Rozsa Center in Houghton. Masks will be required for indoor performances.

