Wildlife rehabilitator adds raptor enclosure

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Beth Maatta is one of only two wildlife rehabilitators in the entire UP that is licensed to handle raptors or birds of prey.

To facilitate her process, she needed to build a larger space for raptors to fly around and regain strength to be released into the wild.

Such a project would have been very costly.

However, Edward ‘Bud’ Cole, the other raptor rehabilitator in Chocolay heard of her project. Soon after, he decided to fund the rest of the 12-by-50 foot enclosure construction.

This, in hopes she will continue his work in the future.

“They are looking to retire soon,” said Maatta. “They have set me up, and have worked with me, mentored me, sent me to school to ensure there would still be a raptor rehabilitator in the UP when they retired.”

The enclosure should be complete within the next two weeks, and Maatta says the cute great-horned owl you’ve seen above will make a full recovery.

