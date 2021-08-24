We Energies Foundation awards $50K in grants to Michigan, Wisconsin first responders

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - We Energies is helping the brave individuals who work to keep our communities safe every day by awarding $50,000 to police, fire and Emergency Medical Service agencies across Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The company announced funding Tuesday to 27 emergency response agencies through its Rewarding Responders Grant. Each year, $50,000 is awarded, in grants up to $2,000 per organization.

“Each year, this grant is a chance for us to say thank you to our first responders for their tireless efforts to keep our communities safe,” said Tom Metcalfe, president — We Energies. “We’re proud to support these everyday heroes by providing them the essential tools they need to continue to perform at the highest level.”

The We Energies Foundation provides its Rewarding Responders Grant annually to help emergency response agencies purchase lifesaving equipment or important training for their members.

This year’s recipients include:

Iron Mountain Fire Department — Portable scene lighting equipment

Niagara Police Department — Crime scene processing training and camera

The Rewarding Responders Grant helps strengthen public safety in communities served by We Energies.

To receive a grant, emergency response agencies must operate in the We Energies service area, and must demonstrate the equipment or training they wish to purchase is part of a well-planned public safety initiative. Grants also may be used to fund safety-related projects that are unique, one-time efforts.

Click here for more information about the grant.

