State police to participate in Brake Safety Week focusing on commercial vehicles

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is taking a closer look at commercial vehicles and their brakes this week. It’s part of North American Brake Safety Week through the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

The goal is to reduce the number of commercial vehicle crashes caused by braking system failures. Officials also collect data that will help identify the rate of brake-related violations.

“This week we specifically look at the braking systems on trucks, braking systems is one of the higher ranking violations when trucks are involved in fatalities but we do need to share the road and we’re doing what we can to make sure that the trucks are safe for everybody out there,” said Lt. Chad Larson, MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

Brake safety week goes through Saturday, August 28. The CVSA is North America’s leading commercial vehicle safety advocacy organization.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.