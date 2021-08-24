Advertisement

Some thundershowers later

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A line of thunderstorms will skirt south of the U.P. today. We will likely see some thundershowers from this line move along the Wisconsin state line. Then, tonight a cluster of thundershowers will move in from west to east. Some will linger in the morning across the east. A cold front clears the area tomorrow bringing cooler and less humid air. Conditions become soggy into the weekend. A slow-moving system will bring widespread rain on Friday and Sunday.

Today: A mix of sun/clouds, warm and muggy. Then, afternoon thundershowers, mainly south

>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, mid-80s inland

Wednesday: Morning showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, mid-80s inland

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s north, 70s south

Friday: Overcast, rainy, and cooler

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s

Sunday: Cloudy and rainy

>Highs: Around 80°

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

