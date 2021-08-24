Some thundershowers later
A line of thunderstorms will skirt south of the U.P. today. We will likely see some thundershowers from this line move along the Wisconsin state line. Then, tonight a cluster of thundershowers will move in from west to east. Some will linger in the morning across the east. A cold front clears the area tomorrow bringing cooler and less humid air. Conditions become soggy into the weekend. A slow-moving system will bring widespread rain on Friday and Sunday.
Today: A mix of sun/clouds, warm and muggy. Then, afternoon thundershowers, mainly south
>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, mid-80s inland
Wednesday: Morning showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, partly cloudy
>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, mid-80s inland
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler
>Highs: Upper 60s north, 70s south
Friday: Overcast, rainy, and cooler
>Highs: Mainly 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Low 80s
Sunday: Cloudy and rainy
>Highs: Around 80°
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
