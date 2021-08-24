Advertisement

Registration open for Marquette County Suicide Prevention Walk

The walk will be virtual again this year.
Suicide prevention walk at Al Quaal in Ishpeming from 2019.
Suicide prevention walk at Al Quaal in Ishpeming from 2019.(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance is hosting another virtual Suicide Prevention walk this year. The group normally hosts the annual walk at Al Quaal in Ishpeming.

This year, participants can sign up for free to walk any distance of their choosing during the week of September 27th – October 3rd. A variety of shirts are available online with registration until August 30th.

Sarah Derwin, a Health Educator at Marquette County Health Department, says the walk shows community support for those that are struggling.

“We just hope that it can be that symbolic time that you have to either think about anything related to suicide prevention or if you’ve lost somebody, it’s that special time that you have to think about your loved ones,” says Derwin.

Money raised from the suicide prevention walk helps provide materials for schools and other prevention training programs.

To sign up for the walk, click here.

