Advertisement

Ontonagon Area Schools has first day back

Back to school is happening now
Ontonagon Area Schools is happy to have its students back.
Ontonagon Area Schools is happy to have its students back.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Smiles filled classes and books were handed out at Ontonagon Area Schools’ (OAS) first day back.

This year, enrollment increased by about 20 students. Which, keeps OAS 5th Grade Teacher Hillary Sundblad plenty busy meeting all the new faces.

“I always do a little scavenger hunt with them, and they find out more about me and they try to guess what I’m like,” said Sundblad. “We practice writing but we do fun writing assignments like what did you do this summer? What are you looking forward to in the fifth grade?”

OAS Senior Alexander Razmus says he’s glad to be back in normal school conditions.

“Last year was a bit crazy,” said Razmus. “But it looks like it’s settled down. Let’s hope it stays that way.”

Razmus enjoys writing and one day hopes to become a graphic novelist or an author.

“I’ve been looking at some schools,” said Razmus. “Right now [my top two] are Finlandia and Grand Valley.”

Another OAS Senior, Georgia Labyak, says she’s excited but also kind of nervous about the opportunities ahead.

“Being a senior is kind of different. It’s like you’ve been here your whole life,” said Labyak. “You feel like it’s the same thing but you know it’s going to change soon.”

As for Labyak’s future plans, she’s thinking she wants to do content production.

“I’ve thought of going into film, more in like camera work and stuff like that, directory kind of thing but more cinematography actually,” said Labyak.

Moving forward, Razmus offers this word of advice to his fellow classmates.

“Have a good year, enjoy it,” said Razmus. “And just hope we don’t have to wear a mask all year again.”

OAS is recommending masks but is not mandating them this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
UPDATE: Man in custody after alleged felonious assault and barricading self in Ishpeming Township home
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Green Bay man dies following electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain
Mugshots for George Cunningham, left, and Jon Stygler.
2 men guilty on kidnapping charges for March 2019 incident involving 5-year-old boy
Approaching Isle Royale National Park with Isle Royale Seaplanes (WLUC)
Wildfire on Isle Royale National Park closes multiple campgrounds and trails
Mount Horace Greeley location in Keweenaw County.
Former Cold War radar base in UP could become tourism spot

Latest News

This great horned owl was an orphan, but is developing well.
Wildlife rehabilitator adds raptor enclosure
Students interact with Marquette County businesses and organizations
NMU students meet with Marquette County businesses and organizations
Those 18 and older are eligible to participate
Caregiver Incentive Project to offer caregiver training
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained