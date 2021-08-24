Ontonagon Area Schools has first day back

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Smiles filled classes and books were handed out at Ontonagon Area Schools’ (OAS) first day back.

This year, enrollment increased by about 20 students. Which, keeps OAS 5th Grade Teacher Hillary Sundblad plenty busy meeting all the new faces.

“I always do a little scavenger hunt with them, and they find out more about me and they try to guess what I’m like,” said Sundblad. “We practice writing but we do fun writing assignments like what did you do this summer? What are you looking forward to in the fifth grade?”

OAS Senior Alexander Razmus says he’s glad to be back in normal school conditions.

“Last year was a bit crazy,” said Razmus. “But it looks like it’s settled down. Let’s hope it stays that way.”

Razmus enjoys writing and one day hopes to become a graphic novelist or an author.

“I’ve been looking at some schools,” said Razmus. “Right now [my top two] are Finlandia and Grand Valley.”

Another OAS Senior, Georgia Labyak, says she’s excited but also kind of nervous about the opportunities ahead.

“Being a senior is kind of different. It’s like you’ve been here your whole life,” said Labyak. “You feel like it’s the same thing but you know it’s going to change soon.”

As for Labyak’s future plans, she’s thinking she wants to do content production.

“I’ve thought of going into film, more in like camera work and stuff like that, directory kind of thing but more cinematography actually,” said Labyak.

Moving forward, Razmus offers this word of advice to his fellow classmates.

“Have a good year, enjoy it,” said Razmus. “And just hope we don’t have to wear a mask all year again.”

OAS is recommending masks but is not mandating them this year.

