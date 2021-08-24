NMU students meet with Marquette County businesses and organizations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Northern Michigan University freshman Jacob Heston stopped by the university’s annual Fall Fest, looking for an opportunity to engage with others.

“There’s not really a set idea in my mind of what I want to do with my life, yet,” said Heston. “But, I feel that communications can bring me to a place where I have a good basis for pretty much anything.”

Many students interacted with Marquette County businesses and organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Down Wind Sports co-owner Bill Thompson says he loves hiring from his alma mater.

“We have eleven current employees that attend Northern Michigan University,” Thompson said. “We’re always looking for good help and encourage people to come in and apply.”

Senior Annika Nelson says exhibitors are flexible with students’ schedules.

“At one of the booths, there was someone who put together a volunteer portfolio to help you weigh your schedule and when you could possibly volunteer with them,” she explained.

Adult Learning Systems-UP has NMU students who help those with physical and mental disabilities.

“The joy of taking someone to a football game,” said Jake Larson, one of the organization’s group home supervisors. “The joy of taking someone to a sporting event. The smile that they have. It’s great that the students can experience those. It’s super rewarding.”

Even though nothing is set in stone for him, Heston says time management is a critical element.

“Getting a job and balancing school are two of the most difficult things you can do in college,” he stated. “I think if you can manage that, you’re going to be set for a lot of things in your career and in life.”

Marquette County businesses and organizations want to remind students to support local and save some time for themselves as the school year rolls on.

