NMU Fall Fest returns to campus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students are back and Monday was the first day of Fall Fest on campus. Monday student groups and organizations were set up in booths talking about different opportunities they offer for new and returning students.

Tuesday local non-profits and businesses will set up at the Academic Mall. Fall Fest is a chance for new students to see if there are extra-curricular activities they’d like to participate in.

“Fall Fest is all about getting all student organizations on campus to gather and promote themselves and increase their membership especially after the last couple years, we’ve had quite the decrease in membership but it looks like people are amped up and excited to talk about the different student organizations here at Northern,” said Chris Canchola, from the NMU Center For Student Enrichment.

NMU Fall Fest continues Tuesday. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. spread out through the Academic Mall on campus.

