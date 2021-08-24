Advertisement

NMU Fall Fest returns to campus

NMU Fall Fest returns
NMU Fall Fest returns(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students are back and Monday was the first day of Fall Fest on campus. Monday student groups and organizations were set up in booths talking about different opportunities they offer for new and returning students.

Tuesday local non-profits and businesses will set up at the Academic Mall. Fall Fest is a chance for new students to see if there are extra-curricular activities they’d like to participate in.

“Fall Fest is all about getting all student organizations on campus to gather and promote themselves and increase their membership especially after the last couple years, we’ve had quite the decrease in membership but it looks like people are amped up and excited to talk about the different student organizations here at Northern,” said Chris Canchola, from the NMU Center For Student Enrichment.

NMU Fall Fest continues Tuesday. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. spread out through the Academic Mall on campus.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
UPDATE: Man in custody after alleged felonious assault and barricading self in Ishpeming Township home
Approaching Isle Royale National Park with Isle Royale Seaplanes (WLUC)
Wildfire on Isle Royale National Park closes multiple campgrounds and trails
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Green Bay man dies following electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain
Delta's County Sheriff's office
Driver in critical condition after Delta County crash
Mugshots for George Cunningham, left, and Jon Stygler.
2 men guilty on kidnapping charges for March 2019 incident involving 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Set up for Harbor Fest in Marquette
Harbor Fest set up underway in Marquette
(Innovate Marquette Smartzone logo)
Marquette organizations working to increase and retain the population
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City Commission looks ahead to 2022 budget
Calumet Copper Kings.
CLK schools won’t require masks