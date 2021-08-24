MSP Manistique Outpost: what it is and why it’s here

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police’s Manistique Outpost has been serving Schoolcraft County for about two years.

“All the troopers are wonderful people, so I enjoy that. The community is pretty pleasant and obviously I enjoy the beauty of the U.P.,” said Sgt. James Rempinski from MSP’s Manistique Outpost.

Sgt. Rempinski has been stationed at the Manistique Outpost for over a year.

“It functions as a separate work site that is still part of the Gladstone Post,” said Sgt. Rempinski.

While there are seven state police posts in the U.P., this is the only outpost and it’s different from a detachment.

“Smaller offices and there’s one in Munising. This is not a detachment. This is an outpost so it’s a permanent work site. The troopers that are assigned here are permanently assigned here,” said Sgt. Rempinski.

There are six permanent troopers at the Manistique Outpost and one temporary trooper from Gladstone. The outpost was created so troopers wouldn’t have to travel 90 miles from St Ignace.

“We want to continue to improve our relationship with a community because for an area like this that is very, very important. This is a smaller area,” said Sgt. Rempinski.

The undersheriff at Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department says he’s appreciative of MSP’s presence in Manistique.

“We can’t always provide services all the time for the county so having the state police working with us is a great asset to the community,” said Justin Schlabach, the undersheriff at Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department.

He says more law enforcement is beneficial to the community.

“Anytime you can get any extra law enforcement in here to assist anybody for any complaints that come up is beneficial. We obviously need more officers not just our county but across the state,” said Schlabach.

Both law enforcement agencies say they want the community to know they’re here to serve and protect Schoolcraft County.

