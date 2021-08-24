Advertisement

MSP Manistique Outpost: what it is and why it’s here

While there are seven state police posts in the U.P., this is the only outpost and it’s different from a detachment.
MSP Manistique Outpost sign.
MSP Manistique Outpost sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police’s Manistique Outpost has been serving Schoolcraft County for about two years.

“All the troopers are wonderful people, so I enjoy that. The community is pretty pleasant and obviously I enjoy the beauty of the U.P.,” said Sgt. James Rempinski from MSP’s Manistique Outpost.

Sgt. Rempinski has been stationed at the Manistique Outpost for over a year.

“It functions as a separate work site that is still part of the Gladstone Post,” said Sgt. Rempinski.

While there are seven state police posts in the U.P., this is the only outpost and it’s different from a detachment.

“Smaller offices and there’s one in Munising. This is not a detachment. This is an outpost so it’s a permanent work site. The troopers that are assigned here are permanently assigned here,” said Sgt. Rempinski.

There are six permanent troopers at the Manistique Outpost and one temporary trooper from Gladstone. The outpost was created so troopers wouldn’t have to travel 90 miles from St Ignace.

“We want to continue to improve our relationship with a community because for an area like this that is very, very important. This is a smaller area,” said Sgt. Rempinski.

The undersheriff at Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department says he’s appreciative of MSP’s presence in Manistique.

“We can’t always provide services all the time for the county so having the state police working with us is a great asset to the community,” said Justin Schlabach, the undersheriff at Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department.

He says more law enforcement is beneficial to the community.

“Anytime you can get any extra law enforcement in here to assist anybody for any complaints that come up is beneficial. We obviously need more officers not just our county but across the state,” said Schlabach.

Both law enforcement agencies say they want the community to know they’re here to serve and protect Schoolcraft County.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
UPDATE: Man in custody after alleged felonious assault and barricading self in Ishpeming Township home
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Green Bay man dies following electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain
Mugshots for George Cunningham, left, and Jon Stygler.
2 men guilty on kidnapping charges for March 2019 incident involving 5-year-old boy
Approaching Isle Royale National Park with Isle Royale Seaplanes (WLUC)
Wildfire on Isle Royale National Park closes multiple campgrounds and trails
Mount Horace Greeley location in Keweenaw County.
Former Cold War radar base in UP could become tourism spot

Latest News

Michigan State Police vehicle.
State police to participate in Brake Safety Week focusing on commercial vehicles
Jeff Green
Jeff Green announces candidacy for 109th District State House of Representatives seat
We Energies logo.
We Energies Foundation awards $50K in grants to Michigan, Wisconsin first responders
Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez