Marquette organizations working to increase and retain the population

(Innovate Marquette Smartzone logo)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Companies are putting in more efforts to grow Marquette’s population after the U.S. Census showed a 10-year decrease.

Despite new housing developments, Marquette’s population has decreased nearly 1,000 people since 2010.

The drop makes up about 10 percent of the U.P.’s total loss over the last decade.

Innovate Marquette SmartZone CEO Joe Thiel said this decline is concerning, but not surprising.

“We’ve had that happening for quite a while in the Upper Peninsula, and there has been a lot of effort and a lot of work by economic development organizations in the UP as a whole to retain and done a good job of that, but I feel like if that hadn’t of been done, numbers could have been worst,” he said.

Innovate Marquette SmartZone has implemented programs to retain talent, including its talent retention campaign ‘Make it Marquette.’

“Creating small businesses, creating new tech businesses, and tech ecosystems, and we’re kind of on a precipice right now and we’re in this change to where we can actually bring back a lot of talent that left the U.P. over the last few years,” said Thiel.

Siren, a strategic communication firm from the Metro Detroit area has been working within the U.P. for years. Now, it’s expanding to Marquette.

“We see businesses opening, we see how the community pulled through during COVID for the vast majority. It’s just a place where the expansion as far as what our business needs matches up with the potential of what the community holds,” said Siren Chief Marketing Officer Adela Piper.

Already, Siren has helped Innovate Marquette SmartZone launch its ‘Make it Marquette’ campaign.

“You can work here, you can have the life that you want here through things like remote work, things like new companies starting, companies expanding. It’s an exciting time,” Piper said.

Siren is expected to expand to Marquette by the end of 2021.

