Marquette County Road Commission holds public hearing for roads in Marquette Township

The Commission holding a public hearing
The Commission holding a public hearing(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday night the Marquette County Road Commission looked to adjust a few roads in Marquette Township. The Commission held a public hearing dealing with three issues for the township.

The issues were a disconnected portion of County Road HD, decertification of an unused portion of County Road HT and a proposed new public road commonly known as the Fly Ash Road. The Commission’s Engineer Manager took questions from property owners who would be effected by some of the changes.

“We kind of did an audit of this area and we found some issues and we’re trying to correct those issues and make them right, we have one focus and that is to provide the best road system in the county,” said Jim Iwanicki, Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager.

If finalized some of the changes could come before winter this year.

