Marquette City Commission looks ahead to 2022 budget

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette looking at a tight budget for fiscal year 2022. In a work session the commission heard from the city manager about amending the budget for fiscal year 2021 to avoid using general fund money and keeping the city in the black.

Then looking ahead to 2022, the City Manager and staff have identified a budget that would potentially use about $4 million of the general fund. Staff has cited a lack of revenue and an increase in expenditures as a potential budget problem.

“The reason why we look at this preliminary budget and see 4 million dollars in the negative is it’s truly a revenue issue, our expenditures are increasing faster than our revenues are and we’re hitting that point where our revenues are actually significantly down from years past and we all know our expenditures, our cost of living, is going up,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

At this point it’s only a preliminary budget, the plan is to potentially only use about $2 million of general fund money for 2022. The city is also waiting federal COVID-19 recovery funds, those have been applied for but not distributed as of yet.

