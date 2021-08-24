MAPS listens to feedback from parents about mask recommendations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Marquette Area Public School’s inches closer to its first day on Sept. 1, mask guidance is still being looked at.

The MAPS board listened to mixed feedback from parents on mask recommendations for this coming school year at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Right now, masks are strongly recommended for any students under the age of 12, and optional for students 12 and older, but Interim Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said comments and feedback made by parents could change the recommendation.

“I was charged with reconventioning our committee – we have a back-to-school committee - who would look at all the information that was presented tonight, and any research or trends as of lately that may have changed since we last met. Then we would come back to the board with a possible recommendation or at least an update on the most recent information which would then inspire the board to possibly come back together and make a decision or change if they feel that’s warranted,” he said.

MAPS said about 32-hundred students are enrolled in the district this year.

