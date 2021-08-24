Advertisement

MAPS listens to feedback from parents about mask recommendations

As Marquette Area Public School’s inches closer to its first day on Sept. 1, mask guidance is still being looked at.
Looking down a hall way at one of the Marquette Area Public Schools' buildings.
Looking down a hall way at one of the Marquette Area Public Schools' buildings.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Marquette Area Public School’s inches closer to its first day on Sept. 1, mask guidance is still being looked at.

The MAPS board listened to mixed feedback from parents on mask recommendations for this coming school year at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Right now, masks are strongly recommended for any students under the age of 12, and optional for students 12 and older, but Interim Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said comments and feedback made by parents could change the recommendation.

“I was charged with reconventioning our committee – we have a back-to-school committee - who would look at all the information that was presented tonight, and any research or trends as of lately that may have changed since we last met. Then we would come back to the board with a possible recommendation or at least an update on the most recent information which would then inspire the board to possibly come back together and make a decision or change if they feel that’s warranted,” he said.

MAPS said about 32-hundred students are enrolled in the district this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
UPDATE: Man in custody after alleged felonious assault and barricading self in Ishpeming Township home
Approaching Isle Royale National Park with Isle Royale Seaplanes (WLUC)
Wildfire on Isle Royale National Park closes multiple campgrounds and trails
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Green Bay man dies following electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain
Delta's County Sheriff's office
Driver in critical condition after Delta County crash
Mugshots for George Cunningham, left, and Jon Stygler.
2 men guilty on kidnapping charges for March 2019 incident involving 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Set up for Harbor Fest in Marquette
Harbor Fest set up underway in Marquette
(Innovate Marquette Smartzone logo)
Marquette organizations working to increase and retain the population
NMU Fall Fest returns
NMU Fall Fest returns to campus
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City Commission looks ahead to 2022 budget