Advertisement

Likely Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam

Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent possible anomalous health incident" in Hanoi.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by a “recent possible anomalous health incident,” the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said.

The U.S. government uses that phrase to describe what’s known as “Havana syndrome,” a rash of mysterious health incidents first reported by American diplomats and other government employees in Havana, Cuba, beginning in 2016 and 2017.

No cause has been determined, but similar unexplained health ailments have since been reported by Americans serving at diplomatic posts in other countries.

Harris was set to depart for Hanoi on Tuesday evening after delivering a speech in Singapore, castigating China for its incursions into the South China Sea, and a discussion of supply chain issues with business leaders.

But the flight was delayed for more than three hours and Symone Sanders, Harris’ chief spokesperson, refused to explain. Unprompted, Sanders volunteered that Harris was “well” although reporters had seen the vice president several times Tuesday and had no reason to be concerned about her health.

Harris’ office referred questions to the State Department. The U.S. Embassy in Hanoi issued a statement after Harris departed Singapore.

“Earlier this evening, the Vice President’s traveling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the Vice President’s office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam. After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President’s trip.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
UPDATE: Man in custody after alleged felonious assault and barricading self in Ishpeming Township home
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Green Bay man dies following electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain
Mugshots for George Cunningham, left, and Jon Stygler.
2 men guilty on kidnapping charges for March 2019 incident involving 5-year-old boy
Approaching Isle Royale National Park with Isle Royale Seaplanes (WLUC)
Wildfire on Isle Royale National Park closes multiple campgrounds and trails
Mount Horace Greeley location in Keweenaw County.
Former Cold War radar base in UP could become tourism spot

Latest News

At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan withdrawal
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Search underway for survivors of deadly Tenn. flooding
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head