Jeff Green announces candidacy for 109th District State House of Representatives seat

Jeff Green
Jeff Green(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette native has come forward as the newest candidate for the 109th State House of Representatives seat. Jeff Green is a retired Marquette City Fire Fighter who recently filed the paperwork for his candidacy.

Green’s top issues are EMS and mental health services and energy stability, specifically propane. Green is running as a Republican though he says it’s about people more than party.

“I was born and raised here in Marquette, I’m a second generation firefighter so I come from a family of service, I’ve lived the better part of my life in service and I want to continue that service not for the party but for the people, if people are confident enough to vote for me and send me to Lansing I’m going to do everything I can for this district, for the betterment of this district,” Green said.

The seat is currently held by term-limited Democrat Sara Cambensy. Back in May another Democrat, Joe Boogren, announced his candidacy. The election is November 2, 2022.

