Advertisement

Harbor Fest set up underway in Marquette

Set up for Harbor Fest in Marquette
Set up for Harbor Fest in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations for Harbor Fest are underway at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Park. Monday afternoon members of the Superior Watershed Partnership and the Great Lakes Climate Corps were setting up the tent for the festival.

Harbor Fest will feature two days of live music and performances. The Marquette west rotary club has hosted the event since 1984.

“They view this as a gift to the community, it’s free you can come in free and get some music and every year they like to welcome the Northern students back and it’s kind of just a free thing to get the community together and this year I think it will be extra special,” said Gale LaJoye, SWP Production Coordinator.

Harbor fest is this Friday and Saturday at Lower Harbor Park. Live music starts Friday at 5 p.m., and Saturday at 3 p.m. It wraps up at 11 p.m. both nights.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
UPDATE: Man in custody after alleged felonious assault and barricading self in Ishpeming Township home
Approaching Isle Royale National Park with Isle Royale Seaplanes (WLUC)
Wildfire on Isle Royale National Park closes multiple campgrounds and trails
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Green Bay man dies following electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain
Delta's County Sheriff's office
Driver in critical condition after Delta County crash
Mugshots for George Cunningham, left, and Jon Stygler.
2 men guilty on kidnapping charges for March 2019 incident involving 5-year-old boy

Latest News

(Innovate Marquette Smartzone logo)
Marquette organizations working to increase and retain the population
NMU Fall Fest returns
NMU Fall Fest returns to campus
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City Commission looks ahead to 2022 budget
Calumet Copper Kings.
CLK schools won’t require masks