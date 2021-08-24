Harbor Fest set up underway in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations for Harbor Fest are underway at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Park. Monday afternoon members of the Superior Watershed Partnership and the Great Lakes Climate Corps were setting up the tent for the festival.

Harbor Fest will feature two days of live music and performances. The Marquette west rotary club has hosted the event since 1984.

“They view this as a gift to the community, it’s free you can come in free and get some music and every year they like to welcome the Northern students back and it’s kind of just a free thing to get the community together and this year I think it will be extra special,” said Gale LaJoye, SWP Production Coordinator.

Harbor fest is this Friday and Saturday at Lower Harbor Park. Live music starts Friday at 5 p.m., and Saturday at 3 p.m. It wraps up at 11 p.m. both nights.

