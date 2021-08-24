Advertisement

Florence County Fair returns this weeekend

The fair kicks off Friday, and runs through Sunday
The outdoor stage will feature several live music performances
The outdoor stage will feature several live music performances
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - This weekend, the Florence County fair returns to Wisconsin. After being canceled last year, the fair returns for its 117th year.

Headline events include live music, horse and tractor pulls, and a mud bogs race. Event staff say that they are trying to keep as many events outdoors as possible to maximize attendance and social distancing. Fans are excited to see the fair return.

“People missed it. They miss the getting together, people miss entering their exhibits in the fair. Really that’s what makes us so special, we bring the community together here,” said Jessica Klumpp, Florence County Fair Executive Director.

The fair kicks off on Friday at 5 p.m. CT, and a full list of schedules and events can be found on the fair’s website.

