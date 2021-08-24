First day of school brings excitement

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As the book closes on summer vacation, students and staff eagerly return to school.

“I was pretty excited, and I am very happy to see my friends again,” said Logan Victortovich, a 7th grade student.

The West Iron County School District has around 800 kids across two buildings, with enrollment higher this year by about 30 students. New superintendent Kevin Schmutzler says the most important goal for now is that school remains in session.

“Watching the buses roll in, and the parents pull up and dropping kids off. It just felt like school again. Kids coming into school and helping the kindergarteners get to the right classroom, and where they need to be. It just feels right again,” Schmutzler said.

He says student safety is important to staff, and students are responding well to guidelines.

“Our masks are optional in the classroom and the buildings,” Schmutzler said. “People get to make that choice. We do what we can to ensure everybody’s safety. As far as busing goes, that’s pretty cut and dry and clear that it is required on public transportation, which includes school buses. So, kids are wearing masks on the bus.”

Over the summer, the school installed new fresh air exchangers in every classroom, allowing for better air circulation. The school says the first day was a huge success, and staff look forward to the rest of the year.

“I really am happy to be part of this team. I feel like the people on the staff and our school district have really done a good job to make sure we start the beginning of the school year with the students’ best interests in mind,” said Josh Nodurft, West Iron County Student Services Coordinator.

On the eastern side of Iron County, Forest Park students return tomorrow.

