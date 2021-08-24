Advertisement

A Cool Front Sweeps Across Upper Michigan During Wednesday

Drier Air Will Filter In Behind the Front
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm with decreasing humidity from the west

Highs: mainly 70s west and north, to about 80 east and in the lower to middle 80s south

Thursday: Cooler, sun mixed with clouds

Highs: 60s to near 70 north, 70s east and south

Friday: Cool with a good chance of rain

Highs: mainly 60s

A warm front should pass through Upper Michigan to begin the weekend.  This front should usher in a warm and humid air mass.  There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late Saturday into Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
UPDATE: Man in custody after alleged felonious assault and barricading self in Ishpeming Township home
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Green Bay man dies following electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain
Mugshots for George Cunningham, left, and Jon Stygler.
2 men guilty on kidnapping charges for March 2019 incident involving 5-year-old boy
Approaching Isle Royale National Park with Isle Royale Seaplanes (WLUC)
Wildfire on Isle Royale National Park closes multiple campgrounds and trails
Mount Horace Greeley location in Keweenaw County.
Former Cold War radar base in UP could become tourism spot

Latest News

showers
Some thundershowers later
Weather On Demand
Humid Weather, but for Only a Couple of Days This Week
more rain soon
A more active trend develops
Above seasonal Monday highs in the 80s with dewpoints climbing to the 60s.
Getting warmer and humid to start the week