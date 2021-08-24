A Cool Front Sweeps Across Upper Michigan During Wednesday
Drier Air Will Filter In Behind the Front
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm with decreasing humidity from the west
Highs: mainly 70s west and north, to about 80 east and in the lower to middle 80s south
Thursday: Cooler, sun mixed with clouds
Highs: 60s to near 70 north, 70s east and south
Friday: Cool with a good chance of rain
Highs: mainly 60s
A warm front should pass through Upper Michigan to begin the weekend. This front should usher in a warm and humid air mass. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late Saturday into Sunday.
