A Cool Front Sweeps Across Upper Michigan During Wednesday

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm with decreasing humidity from the west

Highs: mainly 70s west and north, to about 80 east and in the lower to middle 80s south

Thursday: Cooler, sun mixed with clouds

Highs: 60s to near 70 north, 70s east and south

Friday: Cool with a good chance of rain

Highs: mainly 60s

A warm front should pass through Upper Michigan to begin the weekend. This front should usher in a warm and humid air mass. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late Saturday into Sunday.

