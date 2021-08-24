CLK schools won’t require masks

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids at CLK Schools will return to class on Tuesday, September 7 with no mask mandate.

Despite health departments recommending masks in schools, CLK Superintendent Chris Davidson says the school will not be mandating them.

He adds that as far as vaccines go, he thinks those who wish to be vaccinated already had the chance and that COVID case rates are not bad locally.

“Students or staff want to wear it? We’ll definitely respect that and make a respectful environment, but definitely looking forward to the opportunity that people do actually have that choice.”

Athletics will also resume as usual for the Copper Kings. A football home opener is scheduled for the first week of classes.

