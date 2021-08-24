Caregiver Incentive Project to offer caregiver training

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit organization focused on supporting caregivers is offering a way for others to get involved.

Next month, the Caregiver Incentive Project is giving those 18 and older an opportunity to become caregivers through caregiver training. This comes amid a national shortage of in-home caregivers.

Those who complete the 12-hour training receive a $150 stipend.

“All of us have a personal story in our families about folks that need care and are looking for care,” said CIP’s Program Director, Erik Bergh. We recognize the need and are just trying to help give back into the community.”

Training will take place at NMU’s Northern Center from September 17th-19th.

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.