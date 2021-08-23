Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy is one of three U.S. bases approved and now housing Afghan refugees

FORT MCCOY, WISC. (WLUC) - The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of the Department of State, recently approved and is now temporarily housing vulnerable Afghans at three military installations in the United States.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk arrived at Fort McCoy. This is in addition to the small number of Afghans currently finalizing their processing at Fort Lee, Va.

Arrivals are expected to continue throughout the coming days.

U.S. Northern Command is working to build additional capacity at Fort McCoy, Fort Lee, and Fort Bliss in Texas, and potentially other military locations as required.

Approximately 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve have begun to assemble at Fort McCoy to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge.

U.S. Northern Command is the Department of Defense’s lead combatant command for this mission in the continental United States and is providing oversight in support of the Department of State.

U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, is the lead operational command for this mission. The task force at Fort McCoy will provide the housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support.

The Fort McCoy community says its proud to join U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command, and the Department of Defense team in supporting the State Department with the mission.

