State marker in Shiras Park dedicated in honor of George Shiras III

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A state marker in Shiras Park honors the legacy of a late Marquette resident.

City officials and representatives from the Shiras Institute dedicated the state marker in memory of George Shiras III. The sign has been standing in the park for more than a year, but the pandemic delayed its dedication.

During his life, Shiras was named the Father of Wildlife Photography by National Geographic. He also worked with President Theodore Roosevelt on several wildlife conservation laws.

According to Diane Kordich, the citizen who proposed the state marker in Shiras’ honor, the sign tells the public of those accomplishments and others many may not know about.

“No one knows exactly how famous he was,” Kordich said. “I’m hoping that people and tourists know a little bit more about Shiras and what he did for our community.”

The state marker was funded by a collaboration between the City of Marquette and the Shiras Institute.

