School bus driver shortages continue as school starts

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, buses will be filled with kids going to school, but who will be driving them is still in question. Choice Transportation provides buses and drivers to Iron Mountain and Norway Vulcan school districts. Like most other employers, the company has experienced shortages with staffing.

“We are currently staffed on our routes to get kids to and from school. We would like to see a compliment of more drivers to help with extra-curricular activities,” said Laura Baumler, Choice Transportation Owner.

Baumler says if all extra-curricular activities go on as planned, the company will need more drivers, or it won’t be able to serve all the events. Choice transportation says the shortage is because of the pandemic.

“People have been afraid to be out in public, and we have a lot of exposure with the different students on the school buses,” Baumler said.

Despite high traffic on the buses, the company values employee and student safety.

“School buses are cleaned daily after each route and after each curricular activity,” said Baumler. “The drivers are masked, and students are encouraged to wear their masks.”

Choice Transportation offers training, and pays between $17 and $20 an hour. The company says employees are like family, and drivers get special interactions with the kids.

“It’s nice to be the first person the kids see in the morning, and the last person they see at the end of the day,” Baumler said. “We get to be a positive influence on the beginning and end of their day.”

Choice Transportation says anybody interested should call 906-282-5104 to schedule an interview.

