Ryan Report - August 22, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan is joined in studio by Marquette Area Public Schools retiring Superintendent William “Bill” Saunders.

He was principal for 6 years at Bothwell Elementary School, before becoming the MAPS superintendent in 2013. Ryan and Saunders discuss his career in education, in a wide variety of roles, and his plans for the future.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.