Northern Michigan University students return for fall semester

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students headed back to school today.

The university is requiring all students to wear a mask in classrooms and labs only.

President Fritz Erickson says the rate of COVID vaccinations amongst students and faculty are high, and there is no plan going forward to make them a requirement on campus.

All public seating areas are open, and guests are welcome to visit.

According to President Erickson, students can expect a typical school year in terms of activities and on-campus offerings.

“...and that’s been a key issue with us in planning for the fall- be back to how we were in fall of 2019. And we’ll be remarkably close to that.”

Student activities kicked off today with Fall Fest.

The fest is happening again tomorrow from 11-3.

