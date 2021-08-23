Northern Lights YMCA moves into new Delta Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA’s new Delta Center opened bright and early Monday morning to the public for the first time.

“Very exciting, a little nerve-racking just to make sure that we were able to get everything accomplished for today, but we were all able to get together, pull it together and open our doors at 5 o’clock this morning,” said Hadele Peacock, membership and marketing director at the Northern Lights YMCA.

Nearly everything in the previous location, located next to Bay College’s Besse Center, is across campus at the new Delta Center on North 30th Street in Bay College’s former M-TECH Center.

“We had a new concept put into place, a new location but within five months of construction we’re here open today,” said Peacock.

The YMCA says it outgrew the old Delta Center and the idea for a new location began during the shutdown last year.

“At our current facility at our new location, we have a brand-new fitness center, large gymnasium, small gymnasium and brand-new locker rooms,” said Peacock.

This parking lot allows for easier access into the Y.

“Our parking is a lot more user-friendly for those that have mobility for those that have mobility issues. We have much shorter walk for folks to get into our doors,” said Peacock.

The pool is the only thing remaining at the original building and a capital campaign will begin next year to bring the pool to the new Delta Center.

“Depending on how fundraising efforts go, what kind of determine the date and when we are able to get that construction going as well,” said Peacock.

The fully air-conditioned building will offer the same membership rates.

“If you’re not a member, please come down check us out. We have something to offer for everyone whether you’re a little toddler or if you were a 90-year-old. We have something for you and all in between,” said Peacock.

The pool in the old location will continue to remain open to members. This move was made possible by community donations and the Hannahville Indian Community.

