NMU updates mask protocol, making it a requirement in all NMU buildings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Tuesday, face masks will be required in all Northern Michigan University facilities, the university said Monday.

In a letter, NMU President Fritz Erickson said, “The only exceptions are private living spaces (residence hall rooms and apartments), private offices, when an individual is the lone person in a university vehicle, and when an individual is actively eating in an NMU eatery.”

He said this is to align with the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Read the entire letter below.

“NMU Students, Faculty and Staff,

“The Marquette County Health Department has confirmed that Marquette County’s COVID classification has changed from “moderate” to “substantial.” There are four CDC COVID classifications: low, moderate, substantial and high. The CDC recommends that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks (over nose and mouth) when indoors in any areas that are at the substantial and high COVID levels.

“In its meeting this afternoon (Monday, Aug. 23), the Executive Council approved revising Northern’s mask protocol to align with the CDC recommendation. As of tomorrow (Tuesday, Aug. 24), Northern will require a mask to be worn by all individuals – vaccinated and not vaccinated – whenever inside a Northern facility. This includes ALL areas of ALL university facilities – classrooms, labs, hallways, lounges, dining locations, etc. The only exceptions are private living spaces (residence hall rooms and apartments), private offices, when an individual is the lone person in a university vehicle, and when an individual is actively eating in an NMU eatery. The mask requirement includes visitors on campus and groups renting NMU facilities.

“At this time, masks do not need to be worn when outdoors except when in a large gathering of people when social distancing is not possible.

“Northern will continue to monitor the CDC classification of Marquette County and the Upper Peninsula, and will reevaluate its mask requirements as the situation changes. If you want or need a Wildcat mask, they are available at the Dean of Students office for students and Human Resources for employees. Students who need to apply for a medical mask exemption should contact the Disability Services office at disserv@nmu.edu or 906-227-1737. Employees who need to apply for a medical mask exemption should contact Human Resources at hr@nmu.edu or 906-227-2330.

“Signage in the buildings will be updated as soon as possible, but the protocol is effective as of Tuesday (Aug. 24).

“Thank you for your cooperation regarding this change.

“Fritz Erickson, NMU President”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.