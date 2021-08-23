Advertisement

New mask policy inside Delta County Courthouse

Each department head will decide if employees need to wear a mask.
Delta County Courthouse.
Delta County Courthouse.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 23, 2021
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta Menominee Counties says there was an increase of 167 positive COVID-19 cases in Delta County over the past two weeks. So now, the Delta County Courthouse is taking precautions against the rising number of COVID cases.

Everyone entering the Delta County Courthouse is asked to wear a mask. Individual department heads will decide if their employees need to mask up.

“I have a very difficult time telling an elected official that ‘hey I think you need to do something.’ They can watch out for their own departments and if they feel that they can serve people with masks then great. If they feel that they’re office is safe enough then also great,” said Patrick Johnson, Delta County Commissioner for District #2.

The county is asking that you try to use online services as much as possible. You can call the courthouse at (906) 789-5100 or visit the website.

