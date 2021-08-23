Advertisement

Negaunee Miners ramping up prep as Iron Mountain opener looms

With much of the same team from 2020, Negaunee will meet a familiar foe in Thursday’s opener
Negaunee preps for Thursday night season opener
Negaunee preps for Thursday night season opener(WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners are ramping up its practices, as it turns to game week, with two-a-day practices to get ready for Iron Mountain.

The Miners are coming off a 6-4 2020 campaign, in which they achieved solid success in the postseason, winning their first two rounds before bowing out in the third round to Grayling.

With the 2020 season being anything but normal, head coach Paul Jacobson is just happy to be back on the field, entering the season with some sense of normalcy.

If his team wasn’t hosting its season-opener, he couldn’t think of a better place to start the year, than between the yellow walls at Iron Mountain Football Field.

“A lot of tradition down there, a lot of winning tradition,” the Miners head coach said of the Mountaineers. “A lot of mutual respect between the two schools and we’ve had some great contests throughout the years. That’s why it’s brought a sense or urgency to our two-a-days and our preparation.”

The Miners will have a stiff test in their Thursday-night opener, as they take on an Iron Mountain club that won three games in the playoffs, before falling just a game short of a state semifinal appearance.

Negaunee has plenty of familiarity with the Mountaineers, however, having dropped the past three meetings with Iron Mountain, after missing out on the matchup in 2020.

“We’re pretty hyped to play Iron Mountain,” senior right tackle Bode Bonovetz said, previewing the matchup. “Both of my JV years we’ve lost to them. So, it’s time to start this senior year the right way.”

Numbers-wise, it’s a much smaller team for Jacobson this year.

But a lot of key pieces return, especially offensively, as quarterback Gerald Johnson is back under center for the Miners.

Facing a bit of a dry-spell against Iron Mountain, Negaunee would certainly like to start its season on the right foot this year, with clear season goals in mind.

“It’d be nice to get back to a district championship again,” Bonovetz said of his team’s outlook. “It’s a good goal for us, to keep going from there and then get up to states.”

Negaunee hits the road on Thursday to start off its 2021 campaign, with kickoff from Iron Mountain slated for 7:00 p.m. EST, 6:00 pm. CST.

The TV6 Sports crew will have all of the local high school football highlights as part of its Friday Night Fever show on Friday nights.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
UPDATE: Man in custody after alleged felonious assault and barricading self in Ishpeming Township home
Approaching Isle Royale National Park with Isle Royale Seaplanes (WLUC)
Wildfire on Isle Royale National Park closes multiple campgrounds and trails
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Green Bay man dies following electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain
Delta's County Sheriff's office
Driver in critical condition after Delta County crash
Mugshots for George Cunningham, left, and Jon Stygler.
2 men guilty on kidnapping charges for March 2019 incident involving 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Westwood scrimmages Calumet on Friday, Aug. 20
Westwood Patriots host Marquette, Calumet in 3-team scrimmage
Powers North Central gets back to practicing ahead of 2021 football season.
Powers North Central has eyes set on another D2 8-man football state title
Ishpeming football practices for first time in 2021.
High school football underway as regular season nears
Game of the Week: Bark River-Harris at Iron Mountain
Game of the Week: Bark River-Harris at Iron Mountain