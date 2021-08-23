A more active trend develops

A few fronts will bring more opportunities for rain. For now, the timeframe to make note of will be Friday through Sunday as a slow-moving system moves through. Rainfall amounts during that time period could exceed 2″ for some. Otherwise, in the meantime conditions remain unseasonably warm and muggy.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and muggy

>Highs: Upper 80s interior west, cooler east, 70s along Lake Michigan

Tuesday: Partly sunny, muggy with a few showers/thundershowers at night

>Highs: Mid 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, morning scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Mid to low 70s

Friday: Widespread rain and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s south

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Sunday: Cloudy, humid, and rainy

>Highs: Mainly Mid 80s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.