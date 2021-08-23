A more active trend develops
A few fronts will bring more opportunities for rain. For now, the timeframe to make note of will be Friday through Sunday as a slow-moving system moves through. Rainfall amounts during that time period could exceed 2″ for some. Otherwise, in the meantime conditions remain unseasonably warm and muggy.
Today: Becoming mostly sunny and muggy
>Highs: Upper 80s interior west, cooler east, 70s along Lake Michigan
Tuesday: Partly sunny, muggy with a few showers/thundershowers at night
>Highs: Mid 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, morning scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler
>Highs: Mid to low 70s
Friday: Widespread rain and cooler
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s south
Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Low to mid-80s
Sunday: Cloudy, humid, and rainy
>Highs: Mainly Mid 80s
