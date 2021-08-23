Milling, paving work to disrupt traffic in Marquette beginning Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of an ongoing City Street Improvement Project, Payne & Dolan, Inc. will begin asphalt resurfacing on Wednesday, August 25.

This process involves milling or pulverizing existing asphalt surfaces followed by repaving.

The following streets are included in this project.

Brule Road – Joliet to Hennepin

Hennepin Road – Brule to W Nicolet

LaSalle Road – W Nicolet to Hennepin

Norway Avenue – Center to Cul-de-Sac south of Magnetic Street.

Grove Street – Homestead to McClellan

Pine Street – Section of roadway north of YMCA Entrance

Bike Path at Baraga Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard (elevation adjustments)

Tourist Park Campground Improvements

This work is expected to occur intermittently over the next four weeks. Vehicular and pedestrian access to homes will be maintained.

The work will be completed by means of short duration road closures, road detours and flag control. The public is urged to use extreme caution and follow all traffic control measures.

The City of Marquette asks for patience during this process.

