Milling, paving work to disrupt traffic in Marquette beginning Wednesday

Several streets in Marquette are involved in the work, which begins August 25.
Construction in the city of Marquette.
Construction in the city of Marquette.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of an ongoing City Street Improvement Project, Payne & Dolan, Inc. will begin asphalt resurfacing on Wednesday, August 25.

This process involves milling or pulverizing existing asphalt surfaces followed by repaving.

The following streets are included in this project.

  • Brule Road – Joliet to Hennepin
  • Hennepin Road – Brule to W Nicolet
  • LaSalle Road – W Nicolet to Hennepin
  • Norway Avenue – Center to Cul-de-Sac south of Magnetic Street.
  • Grove Street – Homestead to McClellan
  • Pine Street – Section of roadway north of YMCA Entrance
  • Bike Path at Baraga Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard (elevation adjustments)
  • Tourist Park Campground Improvements

This work is expected to occur intermittently over the next four weeks. Vehicular and pedestrian access to homes will be maintained.

The work will be completed by means of short duration road closures, road detours and flag control. The public is urged to use extreme caution and follow all traffic control measures.

The City of Marquette asks for patience during this process.

