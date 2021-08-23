Advertisement

‘MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes’ final winners announced

By Lily Simmons
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Mich. (WLUC) - The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes has come to an end, and the final winners were announced Monday morning.

An Oakland County woman received the $2 million grand prize, and the last daily $50,000 prize winners were announced. Nine high and middle school students also received $55,000 scholarships to the college or university of their choice.

Since the start of the sweepstakes, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says demand for the vaccine has increased.

“The sweepstakes and news coverage helped spur conversations between families and friends about the sweepstakes,” she said. “Several winners said they were inspired to get their vaccinations based on those discussions.”

According to the CDC, first doses of the vaccine have risen approximately 55% since July, bringing the state vaccination rate up to 65%.

“We’ve been able to sustain those results by ensuring that every eligible Michigander has access to a safe and effective vaccine,” Whitmer said.

Governor Whitmer says the latest numbers prove just how important the vaccine is. She says unvaccinated Michigan residents account for 98% of coronavirus cases, 95% of hospitalizations, and 96% of deaths since January.

With the Pfizer vaccine receiving FDA approval, the governor says her administration will continue efforts to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19. She hopes to reach the 70% vaccination goal and bring the state closer to normalcy.

“If we work together to increase vaccination rates, we can continue putting people back to work,” said Whitmer. “We can continue our economic jumpstart and ensure students can safely learn in the classroom.”

Governor Whitmer has not announced a statewide mask mandate at this time.

