MAPS Interim Superintendent discusses start of school year, covid policies and virtual learning options
The first day of school is September 1 for Marquette Area Public School students
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools Interim Superintendent Zack Sedgwick says he’s getting daily updates on the coronavirus, is working closely with the Marquette County Health Department and is currently finalizing a plan that gives families of K-5 students a virtual option.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.