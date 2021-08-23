KI Sawyer SAGE Building under contract for ‘Project Odyssey’

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base command center is moving toward a new lease on life.

It’s called the SAGE Building. It last operated as a data center until the Air Force closed the base in 1995.

Vikki Kulju, the executive director for Telkite Enterprises, says they’re under contract with an undisclosed purchaser.

The project is known as “Project Odyssey” and could be ready for occupancy by the end of 2022, if the purchaser moves forward.

Officials say the building is attractive because the U.P. climate offers free cooling and a lower cost for facility operations.

