Advertisement

Humid Weather, but for Only a Couple of Days This Week

Rainfall Looks Spotty Again This Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance of a shower in the afternoon over western portions

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly east and southern sections; turning less humid over western portions

Highs: 70s to near 80 north, 80s south

Thursday: Cooler, becoming mostly sunny

Highs: 60s to around 70 north, 70s south

Friday: Chance of showers

Highs: around 70

Initial indications are for a warmer, more humid weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
UPDATE: Man in custody after alleged felonious assault and barricading self in Ishpeming Township home
Approaching Isle Royale National Park with Isle Royale Seaplanes (WLUC)
Wildfire on Isle Royale National Park closes multiple campgrounds and trails
Delta's County Sheriff's office
Driver in critical condition after Delta County crash
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Green Bay man dies following electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

more rain soon
A more active trend develops
Above seasonal Monday highs in the 80s with dewpoints climbing to the 60s.
Getting warmer and humid to start the week
Sunday a.m. clouds possible especially near Lake Superior, then giving way to more sunshine.
Mostly sunny, mild and less humid Sunday -- with a northerly breeze
Weather On Demand
A Weakening Front Crosses Upper Michigan Saturday into Saturday Evening