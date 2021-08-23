Humid Weather, but for Only a Couple of Days This Week
Rainfall Looks Spotty Again This Week
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance of a shower in the afternoon over western portions
Highs: near 80 into the 80s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly east and southern sections; turning less humid over western portions
Highs: 70s to near 80 north, 80s south
Thursday: Cooler, becoming mostly sunny
Highs: 60s to around 70 north, 70s south
Friday: Chance of showers
Highs: around 70
Initial indications are for a warmer, more humid weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.
