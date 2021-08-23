Humid Weather, but for Only a Couple of Days This Week

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance of a shower in the afternoon over western portions

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly east and southern sections; turning less humid over western portions

Highs: 70s to near 80 north, 80s south

Thursday: Cooler, becoming mostly sunny

Highs: 60s to around 70 north, 70s south

Friday: Chance of showers

Highs: around 70

Initial indications are for a warmer, more humid weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.

