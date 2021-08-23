Advertisement

Home Builder’s Association hosts 30th annual golf fundraiser

One of this year’s many prizes included a trip to Vegas.
Teams played golf and competed in games and raffles.
Teams played golf and competed in games and raffles.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Home Builders Association held its 30th annual HBA U.P. Golf Outing on Sunday.

This year’s outing was hosted at the Marquette Golf Club, and 29 teams participated in the event to raise money for the U.P. Home Builders Association.

Golfers were able to participate in 50/50 raffles and compete for prizes, including a trip to Vegas.

“It is a fundraiser for a non-profit, but it is also a great way for builders in our community to get to network with each other because we have golfers coming down from the Houghton area that get to network with members that are builders and associates that are down here in the Marquette area. So, we have builders from all over the U.P. and people from all over golfing today,” said U.P. HBA Executive Officer Sarah Foster.

The Home Builders Association is preparing to plan its Wild Game Dinner and the upcoming U.P. Home and Garden show next spring.

