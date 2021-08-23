Advertisement

Green Bay man dies following electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain

FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Green Bay, Wisconsin man died following a crash on an electric scooter Saturday night.

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD), officers and fire department personnel were sent to a electric scooter crash report, at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 21, on the sidewalk along the 800 Block of South Carpenter Avenue.

Police say four adults were using electric scooters on the sidewalk, when the last scooter, driven by a 39-year-old Green Bay man, crashed.

He was transported to Dickinson County Healthcare System, where he died within an hour of the crash from his injuries.

Police say that though it is not required by law, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Laws require anyone under the age of 19 to wear helmets when using an electric scooter, IMPD said.

Integrity Care EMS assisted the Iron Mountain Police Department and Fire Department at the scene.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

