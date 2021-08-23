Getting warmer and humid to start the week

High pressure over Lake Superior soon giving way to a Northern Plains-based system, producing rain showers in the Western U.P. early Monday morning until the system lifts northeast of the Upper Peninsula. In the wake of this system is the transition to a more southerly wind flow, which will bring a significant moisture field to the U.P. Monday afternoon. An incoming Northern Plains system arrives in the western counties Tuesday afternoon, working with the moistened atmosphere to produce rain showers and thunderstorms over the region. Precipitation continues Wednesday then clearing out towards the afternoon as the system exits Upper Michigan.

Cooler air takes over Thursday, then rain chances return this weekend from Northern Plains-based systems.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy early with a chance of morning rain showers west then becoming mostly sunny; warmer and breezy with southerly winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70s-80s (coolest near Lake Michigan)

Tuesday: Patchy morning fog, then increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms -- beginning in the west by the afternoon then spreading eastward into the evening

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms early, then diminishing into the afternoon

>Highs: 80

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler; breezy northerly winds

>Highs: 70

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms; warmer

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70s

