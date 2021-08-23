Advertisement

Former Cold War radar base in UP could become tourism spot

The former base, which has more than 100 acres, is in Keweenaw County and is known locally as Mount Horace Greeley.
Mount Horace Greeley location in Keweenaw County.
Mount Horace Greeley location in Keweenaw County.(Google/WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A group of Michigan Tech University alumni have submitted the winning bid for a former U.S. Air Force radar station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula they hope can become a tourist destination.

The bid last week was $227,000. The former base, which has more than 100 acres, is in Keweenaw County and is known locally as Mount Horace Greeley.

For nearly 40 years, it served as a radar station during the Cold War with the Soviet Union. Zach Garner of Perry says he submitted an offer on behalf of himself and Michigan Tech alumni who are engineers.

Garner says they hope to make the site a tourism spot.

