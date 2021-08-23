Advertisement

Downstate man charged with threatening Gov. Whitmer

The Clarkston man has been charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, which are misdemeanors.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Clarkston man faces jail time for sending threatening messages directed at Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday.

Kevin Dawe, 31, has been charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, misdemeanors each punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

The charges stem from two occasions earlier this year – one in January and the other in March – in which Dawe allegedly sent threatening messages through web submissions to the governor’s Constituent Services Department.

The messages included vulgar language. A censored excerpt is below to provide context to the charges:

“Take care . . . and maybe shelter. We have been watching and know your every step. You f***  with everyday hard-working Americans, we F*** WITH YOU.”

“There is a fine line between airing grievances with an elected official and threatening their life or their loved ones,” Nessel said. “My office stands ready to pursue criminal charges against anyone who crosses that line.”

Dawe turned himself into the Michigan State Police Metro North Post Thursday, Aug. 19 and posted a $500 cash bond. Court dates will be set in Eaton County 56A District Court.

