Construction detours to be in place in Crystal Falls Tuesday, Wednesday

Detours of eastbound US-2/US-141 and eastbound and westbound M-69 will continue Tuesday evening for ongoing maintenance work in Crystal Falls.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Detours of eastbound US-2/US-141 and eastbound and westbound M-69 will continue Tuesday evening for ongoing maintenance work in Crystal Falls.

Local detours will be posted with the assistance of local law enforcement and traffic regulators.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $228,000 in concrete, pavement, and drainage structure repairs on US-2/US-141 (5th Avenue) and M-69 (Superior Avenue) near the US-2/M-69 intersection in the city of Crystal Falls in Iron County.

Night work to complete material removal in preparation for paving is expected to begin at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Paving is scheduled from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday or as soon as possible, depending on weather.

The detours will be lifted following paving operations.

The entire project is expected to be completed by Aug. 30.

